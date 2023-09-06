MILFORD, Del. – The City of Milford Parks & Recreation Department today announced construction delays pushing back the completion of the Milford Memorial Park.
The project was planned to be completed earlier this summer.
A press release says additional drainage and a retaining wall were recommended along the back of the newly-constructed playground, requiring a change order to the original contract.
Mayor Arthur Campbell and the City Council will vote on the two new items at the next Council meeting Monday, according to the press release.
The Department hopes to complete the playground as soon as possible, and says the park’s five pickleball courts are nearly finished, now awaiting striping, posts and nets.