SALISBURY, Md. - Construction has officially started on the new tallest building in Downtown Salisbury. It will be a 12 story high-rise apartment complex called “The Ross.” Many are excited to see the progress of the area.
The building will have 100 units and it's 93,000 square feet. Construction workers are converting two buildings on East Main Street to make the 165-foot-tall apartment. The developer expects to house some Salisbury University students.
Susan King works and lives in Salisbury and she's excited about the project.
“It's great! I think it won't hurt anything at all and with the housing crisis, it's definitely a good option for people in the area, especially young people coming to work in the area,” says King.
Downtown Salisbury has many local businesses in the area. Nicole Rogers is the owner of an ice cream shop that's right down the street from where the apartments will be.
Rogers is looking forward to seeing more customers.
“I'm actually excited. Downtown foot traffic can be slow, especially during the winter. So having more people down here is going to be great for all the local businesses,” she says.
With an influx of people coming to Downtown Salisbury, Rogers says she's worried parking will be limited in the area.
“Downtown parking is always a concern. It's one of the first things you'll hear from customers that are walking around that parking is hard to find.”
The buildings contractor tells WBOC the apartment complex will be completed next year and it will have its own parking garage.
The apartment will include an event space, a rooftop terrace with a hot tub, grills, a fireplace, and a view of the Wicomico River.