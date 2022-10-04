SELBYVILLE, De.--- We saw more rain jackets than book jackets Tuesday afternoon as grounds broke for a new public library for the town of Selbyville. Across the parking lot from the current library is the construction site for the new Selbyville Public Library. Library Director Kelly Kline says a new building is long past due.
"The new library," Kline said. "It is going to have really dedicated library space. but the thing that people are the most excited about is having room to do things. "
And after several situations from funding to the COVID Pandemic slowed down the process. People like Donna Sauter are looking forward to this new addition to the town.
"I thought it was cozy," Sauter said. "I thought it was cute that it used to be a home that turned into a library, but there will be so many advantages for the kids for the readers they just have so much to offer I can see how they are exploding and need space."
And others are looking forward to the new technology that comes with a new building. Many people were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony, from the community to local officials. And now that construction has begun, all these books and resources in the current library will soon have a new home. If construction continues without delay, those at the Selbyville Public Library hope to open the library around this time next year. After the move, the old building will not be forgotten as it holds a lot of value in the community. The current library was once the home of Senator John G. Townsend which was built in 1906.
"This building has a lot of local history," Kline said. "So our plan, for now, is to make sure we preserve the building and just the historical part. And we will be determining what the use will be in the future."
The new library building was projected to cost around 13 million dollars but the final cost will be determined by the end of this month. And to help with the operating funding, donations are welcomed. Visit the Selbyville Public Library website for more information about their Buy A Brick fundraiser and other fundraising opportunities.