MILFORD, Del.-The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the start of construction of intersection improvements at US 113 and SR 14 (North Front Street) in Milford. Improvements will include the addition/enhancement of the turning lane on westbound SR 14, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and traffic signal equipment upgrades.
According to DELDOT, this will cause intermittent lane closures at the intersection beginning on January 17th.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.