CLAYTON, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service's Wildland Fire Crew said they are planning a controlled burn west of Clayton Wednesday, Aug. 27, to put out a hay bale fire.
State Forester Kyle Hoyd says a controlled burn is necessary to stop the spread of the flames, and could last as long as 24-30 hours.
The Delaware Forest Service fire experts estimate that without a controlled burn, the fire, made up of about 200 hay bales, could smolder and burn for weeks.
The fire was discovered Wednesday morning.
Smoke and odors will likely occur in the area, officials say. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recommends residents in the area keep windows and doors closed, as well as turn off air conditioning systems that draw in outdoor air, if smoke is prevalent, especially if they have respiratory issues.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Agriculture and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are monitoring the situation, with DNREC and the Clayton Fire Company providing assistance and support for the controlled burn.