Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&