OCEAN CITY, Md. - A political mailer was sent out in Ocean City this weekend, targeting OC mayoral candidate Matt James, the current Ocean City Council President.
Back in September, James flew in a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter with two other Ocean City employees during a storm damage assessment.
The mailer accuses James of violating ethics laws by turning the flight into a photo op.
However, City Manager Terry McGean released a statement saying no political campaign activity was discussed or conducted as part of that assessment.
The council also made a statement over the weekend, saying this situation does not amount to an ethics violation. They added that this clarification was not a political statement, but "the mailer has multiple factual inaccuracies that need to be addressed..."
James posted on Facebook Sunday, calling the mailer a "last minute act of desperation by the Meehan camp..."
Today, the City Council President says the ad "looks dirty to me. I think people can come to their own conclusions about where it came from."
James' opponent, incumbent mayor Rick Meehan, says he did not have any involvement in the mailer. Meehan says political action committee Truth for Maryland sent it out.
"I've never spoken to anybody with Truth for Maryland," he says. "I've never approved anything that Truth for Maryland sent out, because I haven't spoken to them."
Truth for Maryland also published an ad last month that seems to be trying to trick voters into thinking Maryland Governor Wes Moore is opposed to ballot question three, which could pave the way for Maryland Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional map.
Gov. Moore told WBOC last week he urges Marylanders to "be for question 3."
Truth for Maryland also has ties to individuals connected to former Governor Larry Hogan.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.