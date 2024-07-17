CORDOVA, MD.- A mobile home fire in Talbot County has been ruled an accident.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started outside of a home on Schockley Lane in Cordova around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire marshal says it took about 45 firefighters around 45 minutes to get the flames under control.
No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated to be about $100,000.
Investigators say the fire started after a mechanical and electrical failure in the water pump.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.