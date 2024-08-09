GEORGETOWN, DE - A man reported missing Thursday by the Sussex Community Corrections Center has been arrested on multiple charges including home invasion burglary and terroristic threatening.
According to the Delaware Department of Correction, Lyndon King, 36, walked off a work crew detail at the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown on August 8th. SCCC manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community and are not secured like typical prisons, according to SCCC. Offenders are allowed to leave the premises to go to work, seek jobs, and attend approved treatment sessions.
The Department of Correction reported King as missing just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Delaware State Police say at about 3:30 p.m. on August 8th, they were called to a home on Zoar Road in Georgetown on reports of a home invasion. Upon arrival, troopers say they learned King had forced his way into the home and was still there when the 69-year-old homeowner returned. Police say King threatened the victim, pushed her to the ground, and ripped her house phone from the wall to keep her from calling police.
According to authorities, King then stole the woman’s cell phone before fleeing in her Chevrolet Trax.
The 69-year-old victim went outside and managed to wave down a passing vehicle and called police. Troopers say they were able to electronically track her stolen vehicle and located it in Salisbury. Salisbury Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Staple on North Salisbury Boulevard and took King into custody.
Currently awaiting extradition back to Delaware, King will face the following charges upon his return:
-Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
-Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
-Terroristic Threatening Victim is Over 62 years old (Felony)
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
-Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
-Offensive Touching
-Criminal Mischief