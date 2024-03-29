CAMBRIDGE, MD - Maryland's crabbing season is set to kick off Monday April 1, marking the start of a busy time for watermen across the state. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the upcoming rockfish season, slated to commence in May 16.
In Annapolis, lawmakers are considering significant changes to the way commercial fishermen report their catch. A proposed bill (HB 512) aims to replace traditional pen-and-paper reporting with electronic methods. Currently, Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) does not mandate electronic reporting, but this legislation would grant the department the authority to implement such a system.
It takes about 3 minutes, whether you're oystering, crabbing, or fishing," remarked Rob Newberry, President of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, on electronic reporting.
While commercial watermen already have the option to participate in DNR's pilot electronic reporting programs, the proposed bill would broaden the scope, allowing electronic reporting to become mandatory or voluntary across all fisheries, including crabbing and oystering.
Advocates argue that electronic reporting should be a requirement for recreational fishermen. "Everyone should be reporting their catch," insisted John Motovidlak, a commercial striped bass fisherman. "Recreational fishermen should have something similar so they can be held accountable for what they're catching. Right now, they're not accountable for anything."
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation echoed Newberry's sentiments, emphasizing the potential for improved accuracy in data collection. "We're hopeful that the ability to implement electronic harvest reporting will enhance reporting rates and the quality of data received by DNR," stated Allison Colden, Maryland Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
If approved, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2024, potentially reshaping the landscape of Maryland's fishing industry.