Country music star and Sussex County native, Jimmie Allen took to social media on Thursday to apologize to his wife. The Instagram post follows a lawsuit recently filed by his former manager alleging sexual battery, assault, and false imprisonment.
Here's Jimmie Allen's full statement:
I want to publicly apologize to my wife, Alexis, for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.
I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father.
I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.
This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.
I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you
Be Blessed
In the lawsuit documents, the unnamed manager alleges Allen sexually abused, harassed, and raped her over an 18 month period. The plaintiff also claims Allen made made it clear her job was dependent on her silence about his conduct.
Allen has denied the allegations.