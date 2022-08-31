Bivalve, Md. --- It was a perfect day for construction on Cove Road Beach. The beach, just south of Bivalve, first closed in early August to bring it back to life after taking a toll from past storms and nor'easters'. Chuck Rousseau is the deputy director of Wicomico County Recreational Parks, he says the project is moving right along.
"The contractors have been on sight since August 15th and they're making real good progress out there at cove beach," Rousseau said. "The first spire, which is like a rock jetty have been built so once that spit gets approved and everything we'll start working on the second one breakwater."
He says building the rock jetty is stage one and says the other stages can be completed faster.
"The contractors are making great movement," Rousseau said. " The rock has been in good supply. The hope would be that is the next couple of weeks the rock part would be done and then we can get into the sand and the marsh planting which should go pretty quickly."
Nearby Roaring Point needs restoration as well.
"They be able to open cove beach back up and reposition to roaring point to do the protection process at that beach as well," Rousseau said. "
So even though the beach is closed right now for the restoration project officials say you have to wait a little longer before we can enjoy the beach fun again.
Find out more on Cove Road Closer on Wicomico County Recreation, Park and Tourism's website.