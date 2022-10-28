DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before.
In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes.
A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt coyotes when there is an "imminent threat of them causing injury to humans, livestock or domestic animals."
A farm manager from Lewes, Kenny Hopkins, said he sees coyotes on his property almost everyday. He believes more needs to be done.
"All of the homeowners need to call fish and wildlife or call your representatives and try to get legislation passed to let the hunters shoot at night," said Hopkins.
A sixth generation farmer from Sussex County, Chip West, said coyotes are extremely hard to manage due to their resiliency and adaptability.
He said coyotes are like weeds that come back every year.
"They will eat anything if they are hungry," said West.
Farmers also shared concerns about coyotes posing a threat to small children and pets.
According to DNREC, the best way to keep from attracting coyotes on your property is to avoid leaving out food or trash. DNREC also suggests keeping your pets on a leash.
There have been rumors circulating about state agencies releasing coyotes in Delaware to repress the deer population. DNREC’s Wildlife Section administrator within the Division of Fish and Wildlife told another Delaware media outlet that "there’s no evidence of any tag on a coyote ever coming from a state wildlife agency…It would kill the credibility of an agency instantly. That’s not how wildlife agencies work and it amazes me that these rumors persist."