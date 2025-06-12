SALISBURY, MD - June 12 marks three years since the shocking murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
On this day in 2022, Corporal Hilliard responded to the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville where he attempted to arrest Austin Davidson, a wanted felon with multiple warrants. During the ensuing pursuit, Davidson turned and fatally shot the Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy.
Davidson was later found guilty on all counts including first degree murder, second degree murder, and felony firearm use. He was later sentenced to life without parole with an additional 66 years.
Hilliard was 41.
On Thursday, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office honored Hilliard and remembered his service and character.
"He was the beloved husband of Tashica and the proud father of De’Aijah, Jersi, and Trenton," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post. "Glenn was a man who led by example, both in uniform and at home. His dedication to his family and his service will forever be remembered and deeply missed."
Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office gathered with Hilliard's family at his final resting place to mark the third year since his death and ensure that his memory lives on.
"We will never forget your smile, your kindness, your sense of humor, and your selfless dedication to law enforcement," the Sheriff's Office said. "We miss you but know we have your back as I know you have ours in heaven. Thank you for paying the ultimate sacrifice as you are, and will forever be, a true hero."