SALISBURY, Md. - Austin Davidson has been found guilty of 1st degree murder and various other charges for the killing of Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Glenn Hilliard. The verdict comes almost one year after the shooting of the 16-year law enforcement veteran.
Davidson, of Delmar, was convicted today, May 8th, on all counts including the following:
-First Degree Murder
-Second Degree Murder,
-Firearm use/felony-violent crime
-Possession of a loaded handgun
-Possession of an automatic weapon
-Two counts of altering firearm identification
-Two counts of possessing a regulated firearm
-Two counts of 4th degree burglary
It took the jury roughly three hours to reach their decision after almost a week-long trial. The proceedings could have lasted until May 12th.
Hilliard’s wife Tashica was joined by family and friends in the courtroom during the announcement of the verdict.
In June of 2022, Corporal Hilliard was pursuing Davidson, a wanted felon, on foot in Pittsville when Davidson turned and shot the officer. Footage of the deputy’s body-worn camera capturing the fatal shooting was shown to the jury during the proceedings. Autopsy photos also displayed entry and exit gunshot wounds to Corporal Hilliard’s head, drawing tears from at least one juror.
Davidson’s defense conceded there was little question Davidson pulled the trigger, but argued that the shooting was not premeditated. The prosecution, led by Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes, successfully argued that it was, paving the way for a 1st Degree Murder conviction.
Among the witnesses in the trial were Davidson’s former cellmate, an ex-girlfriend, and a correctional officer who testified Davidson told him "I'll kill you just like the last cop that tried to f--- with me."
Text messages revealed by the State showing Davidson telling his ex-girlfriend"I will die B4 they put me in that cell again and any cop that trys (sic) to put me back in that cell gonna die with me” were also presented as evidence.
Corporal Hilliard’s death sent shockwaves through the public and law enforcement communities that are still felt today. It was Delmarva’s second violent officer death in the line of duty in barely over a year. Corporal Hilliard, of Berlin, was 41 when Davidson killed him.
Davidson will now await sentencing from Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes. He faces up to life in prison without parole.