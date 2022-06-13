PITTSVILLE, Md. (WBOC/AP)- A Wicomico County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Sunday night while trying to arrest a fugitive in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard spotted the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, coming out of Talbot Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville, the sheriff's office said. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot trying to arrest the suspect, later identified as Austin Davidson.
“After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement and would have turned 42 later this month, the sheriff's office said.
“The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being," the sheriff's office news release said. “Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant."
The Office of the Wicomico County Executive issued the following statement on Monday morning:
"It is with profound sorrow that the Wicomico County Executive’s Office offers our deepest condolences to the family of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office family. DFC Hilliard’s death is a solemn reminder of the risks and sacrifices our law enforcement officers are willing to accept in order to keep us safe and to preserve our way of life.
"As an organization, we are distraught and heartbroken and we pray for the strength of his family and friends and the entire community in this incomprehensible and senseless tragedy. To Glenn and all those who have fallen before him, and to the thin blue line, we are and will forever be in your debt.
"The Wicomico County Flag has been lowered in honor of DFC Glenn Hilliard."
The sheriff's office said more information about the incident will come from Maryland State Police.