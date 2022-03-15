FISHING CREEK, Md. - Many seafood processors in Maryland are on the outside looking in, in their hopes to secure foreign workers. Crabmeat processors apply for H-2B visa workers who are critical to the industry, and employing them runs on a lottery system. This year, Bryan Hall with G.W. Hall & Sons was the only seafood processor of the 10 that applied in Maryland to win the lottery.
“I guess I feel lucky, but I also feel bad too. It's not right that the government picks and chooses winners and that's exactly what they are doing. I can win this year and a man who didn't get them is going to lose, I mean it's ridiculous the way they do it as far as I'm concerned,” Hall said.
According to Hall each year the Department of Labor gives out close to 67,000 H-2B visas for the whole country. Labor shortages have caused more business to apply for them, making them tougher to get. For crabmeat processors who do not win the lottery, like Harry Phillips with Russell Hall Seafood, they are forced to close or streamline operations without the coveted workers.
“Without the H2b Visa workers we are out of business, they keep the crab market clear with all the picking houses in the area,” Phillips said.
According to Phillips over the past 10 years, the visa workers have arrived late 6 of those years and Phillips did not get any in 2018, but the effects of the lottery system go beyond the crab meat processors. Bryce Phillips with Phillips Seafood points out that watermen, restaurants, and repairmen will all feel the pinch as well.
“If only one out of 10 crab houses are there, then there are less boats crabbing. If there is less boats crabbing then it puts the boat maintenance out of business, it puts the gas docks out of business. All those supporting businesses go out of business too,” Phillips said.
The crab meat processors say they have reached out to congress multiple times to ask for a permanent solution, but have not seen an action so far.