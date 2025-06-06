MILTON, DE - A motor vehicle crash is under investigation in Sussex County.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 4:30pm at the intersection of Route 16 and Mulberry Street in Milton, Delaware.
Witnesses at the scene said that traffic was briefly backed up in both directions. The Milton Police Department posted to their official Facebook around 7:00pm, urging motorists around Milton-Ellendale Highway and Mulberry Street to use caution as units were still on the scene.
WBOC reached out to the Delaware State Police for more information regarding the crash. They said that investigators were still on the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.