MILFORD, Del.– DelDOT says a crash resulting in downed power lines caused road closures and traffic backups during the morning rush.
The crash reportedly happened north of the Route 113-Route 1 interchange around 7 a.m.
DelDOT says it closed both directions of Route 1 in the area of the crash. As of 9:30 a.m., the following closures remain in effect:
- Southbound Route 1 at Thompsonville Road
- Northbound Route 1 at Northeast Front Street and Northeast 10th Street
- Northbound US 113 at Northeast 10th Street
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, if possible.
Visit DelDOT's Interactive Map or social media pages for updates.