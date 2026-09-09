MILFORD, Del.– DelDOT says a crash resulting in downed power lines caused road closures and traffic backups during the morning rush.

The crash reportedly happened north of the Route 113-Route 1 interchange around 7 a.m.

DelDOT says it closed both directions of Route 1 in the area of the crash. As of 9:30 a.m., the following closures remain in effect:

  • Southbound Route 1 at Thompsonville Road
  • Northbound Route 1 at Northeast Front Street and Northeast 10th Street
  • Northbound US 113 at Northeast 10th Street

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, if possible.

Visit DelDOT's Interactive Map or social media pages for updates.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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