SALISBURY, MD– A laundromat is temporarily closed after police say a vehicle crashed into the building on Christmas Day.

Salisbury Police responded to the intersection of North Salisbury Boulevard and Cherry Street around 3 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Officers say a preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Murano collided with the Sudsbury Laundromat after striking a parked vehicle.

The adult male driver was treated for minor injuries, according to the Salisbury Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

First responders rendered the building unsafe following the crash, leaving the business temporarily closed.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.

