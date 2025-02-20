GEORGETOWN, DE- Shoppers at one Georgetown store are being asked to check their bank statements after a credit card skimmer was reportedly discovered.
Police say the device was found at "El Mercado" on Layton Avenue. They say anyone who has visited the store since Saturday, February 15th, should check for discrepancies in their statements.
Investigators are working on identifying suspects. Surveillance video has ruled out anyone associated with the business, according to police.
Authorities say "El Mercado" has taken precautions to have its systems inspected.
All questions related to the incident can be directed to the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613.