gtown skimmer

Georgetown Police Dept.

GEORGETOWN, DE- Shoppers at one Georgetown store are being asked to check their bank statements after a credit card skimmer was reportedly discovered.

Police say the device was found at "El Mercado" on Layton Avenue. They say anyone who has visited the store since Saturday, February 15th, should check for discrepancies in their statements.

Investigators are working on identifying suspects. Surveillance video has ruled out anyone associated with the business, according to police.

Authorities say "El Mercado" has taken precautions to have its systems inspected.

All questions related to the incident can be directed to the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613.

Tags

Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's New Leader.

Recommended for you