SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Emergency crews battled five brush fires across northeastern Sussex County towns Tuesday amid high winds and dry conditions. 

Ellendale (EFC) and Memorial Fire Companies first responded to a brush fire near the 8400 block of Slaughter Beach Road around 11:30 a.m. on March 4. 

Crews were reportedly then directed to assist Milton Fire Department with a woods fire near the 10000 block of Greentop Road north of Ellendale. The Delaware Forest Service also responded, reporting the fire as an accident resulting from an attempt to burn a tree stump.

Ellendale fire crews then extinguished a grass fire nearby in the 18000 block of Fleatown Road around 12:52 p.m., according to EFC's run log.

After returning to the fire station, crews were alerted to another grass fire at N. Old State Road and Johnson Road in Lincoln at 1:11 p.m.

Crews then responded to Valley Forge Drive in Milford around 2:14 p.m. to assist Carlisle Fire Company with a field fire threatening several buildings. 

EFC crews also responded to a vegetation fire in the 18000 block of Sharons Road around 6:16 p.m. 

Fire officials urge the public to refrain from outdoor burning activities while winds remain high. 

