POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Crews used a crane this week to remove the steeple from Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Pocomoke City, a milestone in a restoration project that began after a lightning strike damaged the historic structure over the summer.
Reverend Stephanie Clayville said the steeple was struck in July, with the lightning running down the side of the building and causing extensive damage. She said the strike also led to breaks in a water main, compounding the impact and accelerating the need for major repairs.
“This morning, we’re finally to a point where we can dismantle this current steeple,” Clayville said. She said contractors shored up the interior to stabilize it for removal. The steeple was expected to be lowered and placed in the back of the cemetery area, where pieces may later be repurposed for a future project.
Clayville said the work is part of a phased plan that has involved the church’s insurance company, Paul Davis Restoration and other contractors. A concrete pad was built about a month ago to support construction of a replacement steeple, she said.
Brian Rush, the chief operating officer of Paul Davis Restoration, said structural engineers helped design the plan for removal. He said the immediate goal is to address safety concerns and move the project forward so the congregation can eventually return to the worship space.
“We are going to be taking down the steeple today, and we’re building a new steeple off site, and we’re going to be putting a new one back on,” Rush said.
David Southern, the church’s sexton, said the removal marks the close of a major phase of work and the beginning of the next stage, which includes manufacturing a new steel structure and assembling it before it is lifted into place.
Southern said the project has required extensive coordination and patience. “This is an exciting thing for a church of this age,” he said, calling the church a longtime presence in the community.
Church leaders said services have continued in the parish hall during the restoration. Clayville said the hope is to be back worshiping in the sanctuary by Easter, though she noted the timeline depends on construction progress and weather conditions.