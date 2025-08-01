CRISFIELD, Md. - A group of Crisfield locals is coming together to clean up an overgrown local cemetery after a social media post sparked concern.
Tim Howlett, a Crisfield business owner, posted photos of the cemetery on Facebook earlier this week, calling attention to the tall grass and unkempt grounds. The post quickly gained support, with several community members volunteering to help.
“They’re just good-hearted people,” Howlett said. “They didn’t have to get their arms twisted to help. When you’ve got people saying, ‘we’ll pay for it, our business will cover it’- that’s a good thing.”
The cemetery, located off Chesapeake and Somerset Ave, was previously maintained by a local group that has since dissolved, leaving upkeep to fall by the wayside. Now, neighbors say they’re taking matters into their own hands out of respect for the hundreds buried there.
“We're going to get this cut,” Howlett said. “And we're going to keep it cut. This time, we got a bunch of people that want to help to maintain it.”
Crews are expected to begin the cleanup effort next week. Those interested in donating time or resources can contact Howlett on his Facebook, or send money to the Cemetery Care Fund through the Crisfield Lions Charitable Foundation.