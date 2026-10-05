CRISFIELD, Md. — The Crisfield City Council vice president wants the city to look at ways to address drivers who go through flooded streets and create wakes that can push water onto nearby homes and property.
Councilman Casey Goldsborough says the concern is not people who need to get through flooded areas, but drivers who choose to drive through the water and create wakes.
“Now, that's not counting the people that are going to the grocery store and just trying to get home and things like that,” Goldsborough said. “It's the people that enjoy to drive through the water, and they don't realize the damage that they create by the wakes."
Goldsborough says he wants to find a way to discourage drivers from creating wakes and potentially hold them accountable when they ignore flood-related road signs.
“We've got to figure out a way to punish people that are just coming through the water, creating wakes,” Goldsborough told WBOC. “You know, trying to prevent them from wanting to create wakes would be the best thing ever. I don't want to prevent people from driving. I just want to make sure that we're all responsible while driving.”
Goldsborough says wakes can push floodwater toward homes and other private property.
“At the end of the day, we don't want to damage people's personal properties because we're trying to ride around and look how high the water is,” Goldsborough said.
Pam Brown, who lives in Crisfield, says people should avoid driving through flooded streets when possible.
“You just don't want to take a chance,” Brown said. “You have to wait for the water to recede before you go anywhere.”
Kathy Williams, who also lives in Crisfield, says penalties could help discourage people from driving through flooded areas.
“I think it would help deter people from taking advantage,” Williams said.
Paul Emely of Crisfield says drivers should also consider the water their cars can push onto nearby properties.
“People should be careful if they're in a situation where the weight from their automobile can carry into people's lawns,” Emely said.
Goldsborough says his next step is to talk with the mayor and police chief about what the city may be able to do. Nothing has been decided yet.