CRISFIELD, Md. -- The coastal city is set to open its doors to cannabis-related businesses as the city's moratorium on the drug comes to an end Wednesday night. The decision has generated excitement among residents, eager to explore the potential benefits for their town.
An item on the city's agenda for Wednesday evening reads Repeal of Cannabis Moratorium. Darlene Taylor, Crisfield's mayor, confirmed to WBOC the moratorium coming to an end is a done deal.
While a few individuals expressed hesitation about the repeal, preferring not to go on camera for any interviews, the majority of people we spoke with see it as an opportunity to bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the city.
David Smith enthusiastically states, "Oh, 100%," while Nancy Lemler believes it would be "great for Crisfield."
The economic landscape along Crisfield's Main Street currently features chained-up doors, boarded-up store fronts, and broken signs. Residents, like Bernadette Kliever, are optimistic about the prospect of new businesses revitalizing the area.
"Of course, yes, I believe it's needed," said Kliever.
Lemler agrees the economic benefits could be fruitful.
"Tax wise, as far as the City of Crisfield, Somerset County, it would be wonderful," said Lemler.
Beyond economic opportunities, the convenience of having cannabis available locally is a significant factor for residents. Many voiced their preference for not having to drive to Salisbury to purchase cannabis products.
"You can build another facility here, bring jobs and opportunities to the area but also save a lot of people a lot of hassle," said Smith.
There are no cannabis businesses in Crisfield at the moment, the city council's move simply allows for a new marijuana-related business to open up shop.