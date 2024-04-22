CRISFIELD, Md. -- Officials have applied for $1.8 million in grant funding. It would kickstart the process of building a new fire station and emergency shelter.
The fire station was built in 1960, so after over 60 years of service, city officials feel it is time for a makeover. The hope is the new station would have an emergency shelter inside.
City officials submitted requests Senators Van Hollen, Cardin and Congressman Harris for the $1.8 million. The money would come from USDA Rural Development for a Congressionally Directed Spending/Community Project.
Based off conversations we had with neighbors in Crisfield on Monday, the combined projects appear to have support.
"It couldn't hurt, it really couldn't hurt," said David Smart.
John Dietsch echoed Smart.
"An enormous help," said Dietsch.
The grant money would cover a feasibility study, which would provide engineering and architectural services. It would also help deal with non-tidal wetlands and getting and architectural firm to bid the project out.
Dietsch is hoping this helps people in Crisfield, who at times are hit with dangerous weather.
"You never know from one minute to the other it's the Eastern Shore," said Dietsch.
Most people told us they look forward to a new fire station, but the thought of a new emergency shelter is really what neighbors desire.
Dionca Smith of Crisfield said a shelter within walking distance would provide some security, especially for those without steady transportation.
"Not everybody has vehicles at the moment and when you have kids and sometimes people already have a car full so it's hard," said Smith.
If Crisfield is awarded the money, the city would be on the hook for a 25% match, which would equal about $450,000. Officials will get word on whether or not they've been awarded the money in August.
However, it will not become official until December when the Senate and Congress finalize their budgets and sign it into law.