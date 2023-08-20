Crisfield, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Crisfield.
State police identified the man as Kevin Lamont Jackson, 34, of Crisfield. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, according to police.
Jackson was reportedly found in a car shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, in the 100 block of Somers Cove. The Crisfield Police Department say an officer found him in a car parked off the road while conducting a routine patrol near Charlotte Avenue.
Police say they approached the car and found Jackson in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds. Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence after obtaining a search warrant.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is reportedly leading the investigation at the request of the Crisfield Police Department. Additional assistance is provided by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Gun Center and the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Witnesses in the area and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers can remain anonymous.
The investigation continues into this incident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.