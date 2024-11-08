SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Judge has handed down a sentence for a man convicted of attacking a Salisbury University student in a parking lot earlier this year.
On February 11, 2024, Kendall Sneade Jr., 31, of Crisfield, followed a Salisbury University student for about six minutes as she walked to her car. The student was on the phone with her mother at the time, and Sneade snatched the phone from her and threw it, grabbing her arms and repeatedly hitting her. The victim tried to enter her car to escape, but Sneade followed and attempted to cover her mouth, according to police.
Luckily, the victim was able to fend Sneade off by kicking, punching, and screaming and make her way to safety. Police were later able to locate and arrest Sneade.
On November 7th, Sneade was convicted of False Imprisonment and Second-Degree Assault following a two-day trial. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Sneade was sentenced to 40 years with 20 suspended. Sneade will also be placed on five years supervised probation once his sentence is complete.
“The victim in this case prevented further harm from coming to her due to her courage and bravery in the face of evil,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “The Salisbury University Police Department did an outstanding job investigating this crime and seeing that justice was done for the victim and the community.”