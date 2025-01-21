CRISFIELD, MD - The City of Crisfield has lost a community pillar with the passing of John “Jay” Tawes.
According to his obituary, Tawes was born on May 22, 1951 and passed on January 20, 2025. The owner of Tawes Insurance in Crisfield, he was known as a devoted member of the community, volunteering in numerous organizations and staying involved in the Chamber of Commerce.
The Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce took to social media Tuesday to share their sympathy.
“Our heartfelt condolences to the Tawes family at this time. The Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce is forever impacted by Jay Tawes and his legacy continues on through his family who make Crisfield a better place in the lives of so many. Rest in Peace.”
Tawes was 73. Funeral services are scheduled at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Crisfield on January 24.