Crisfield, Md - Litter has become a growing concern in Crisfield, and city leaders say it’s more than just an eyesore. Trash that ends up in ditches and drainage areas can prevent water from flowing properly, increasing the risk of flooding in neighborhoods across the city.
The city is urging everyone to do their part by disposing of waste properly, securing garbage cans, and reporting areas with heavy litter. Officials also encourage neighbors to remind each other to help keep Crisfield clean and safe.
Locals say community involvement is key. Jon Myers, who is retired, stressed the importance of working together.
"We need to do something about it. People need to take more of a community interest,” Myers said.
Alice Brissett highlighted personal responsibility.
"Think about it. Like you go and take a shower…when you come out, you're fresh, you're clean,” Brissett told WBOC. “So if you can do that for the planet, so be it."
John Lemanski, a bus aide in Crisfield, pointed to the real-world consequences of littering.
"Personally, I think, you know, how heavy was that bottle that it couldn't make it to a garbage can,” Lemanski said.
Christine Smith added that ignoring the problem worsens flooding in the city. "I would say don't do it because that's…that’s what’s helping us, stay flooded,” Smith said. “See, we try and avoid flood. We get a lot of floods down here and the more and more trash they throw out, the more we're going to get flooded."
City leaders hope raising awareness will help reduce litter and prevent flooding.