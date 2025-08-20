Crisfield K-9 in training Zara and partner

The Crisfield Police Department recently welcomed its newest recruit - a narcotics detection K-9 in training named Zara.

Zara's welcome is thanks to a partnership with the Throw Away Dogs Project, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit which transforms shelter dogs into trained law enforcement K-9s.

The organization says Zara went from facing homelessness in New Jersey to finding a new job in Maryland in a matter of months.

"This is why our mission matters: giving deserving dogs like Zara a second chance and a new purpose while strengthening the communities they serve," the nonprofit said in a press release.

Throw Away Dogs Project trainer Ted Wielichoski started Zara's instruction before she was transported to Delmarva K-9 on Aug. 18.

There, trainer JC Richardson will lead Zara and her new partner, Officer Tyler Gillespie, in a five-week narcotics detection course.

You can follow Zara's training progress on the Throw Away Dogs Project's Facebook page.

