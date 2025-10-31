CRISFIELD, Md. - Crisfield’s trick-or-treating will take place Saturday after city officials announced a one-day postponement on Friday because tidal flooding left water standing on several streets.
Police said the delay is meant to give tides time to fall and to keep children out of contaminated water and hidden hazards. “Halloween is still on. It is postponed till tomorrow. Same time, same location where we traditionally have it,” Crisfield Police Chief Eric Lee said. He added that floodwater can carry contaminants. “Flood waters are not healthy. They can have bacteria from animal waste, sewage runoff, and we don't want our kids tromping through that.”
Water lingered across low-lying blocks throughout the day on Friday, complicating the annual door-to-door candy run. The police department plans extra patrols along the usual path on Saturday and may block sections of road to create a safer walking area. Drivers are being asked to slow down near any remaining puddles and to avoid pushing wake into yards and doorways.
Families spent Friday reworking plans. Some moved to indoor gatherings and said they would bring costumes back out once streets dry. Others said the extra day gives them time to add reflective tape and flashlights to outfits and to map out brighter routes for Saturday evening.
Police recommend a few simple steps for those heading out on Saturday:
• Add reflective tape or a light to costumes and bags.
• Carry flashlights and stay on sidewalks where available.
• Use crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.
• Avoid leftover puddles and do not try to walk through water that looks deeper than a curb.
• Keep masks or costume hoods clear of sightlines.
City officials announced the change on Facebook on Friday and described it as a one-night delay that keeps traditional hours and neighborhoods in place. The city said it would share any additional updates online if conditions shift again.
For a holiday built on jump scares, Friday’s surprise came from the tide, not the costumes. The treat, officials say, should arrive Saturday with a safer night of trick-or-treating once the water ghosts away.