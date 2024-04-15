CRISFIELD, MD - The Somerset County Health Department says a raccoon has tested positive in Crisfield after the animal was collected following a fight with a dog.
According to the Health Department, the raccoon was taken for testing on Friday, April 12th after the incident with the dog. A positive rabies result was received on Monday, April 15th.
Rabies is 100% fatal if left untreated, the Health Department says, and neighbors are advised to take the following precautions to avoid exposure to the virus:
-Report any sick or strange acting wildlife.
-Vaccinate pets and livestock. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.
-Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
-Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
-Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside.
-Instruct children to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
-If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with rabid or suspected rabies the pet must be quarantined for four months.
-Vaccinated pets that come in contact with rabid or suspected rabid animals must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.
The Somerset County Health Department urges neighbors to report all animal bites and scratches by calling 443-523-1700 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-859-4419 after hours. For more information you can visit somersethealth.org.
WBOC was unable to immediately confirm the status of the dog involved in the fight with the raccoon.