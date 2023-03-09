Crisfield Releases Survey Asking If You Would Support Repairs For The City Dock

CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield is asking that anyone fill out a survey to help support needed repairs for the City Dock.
Part of the dock is gated off and broken planks are floating in the water.
However, a simple survey that you could take could help bring the dock back to life.
The City of Crisfield is asking that anyone fill out this survey.
The survey would be sent to Senators Cardin and Van Hollen, along with a request for $2.5 million from The Homeland Security's Pre-Disaster Mitigation Project.
The money would help raise the dock to protect it from sea level rise and also go towards enhancing the dock to meet current code standards and material requirements.
When those who frequented the dock were asked if they would be in support, they replied with an 'of course'.
"The dock needs to be repaired bad. For one thing, with the crab derby over the weekend at the boat docking contest, a lot of boats tie up here. They won't have anywhere else to tie up. It takes up a lot of unnecessary space the way it is right now," says Edward Dize.
"I think it would be crucial in raising the dock. In recent years, we've unprecedented times with the tides. It would be beneficial, not only to the waterman, and the livelihood of the infrastructure to Crisfield but as well as Smith Island, Tangier Sound, and the entire Eastern Shore of Maryland," says Josh Teider.
Lots of boaters explained that the dock continues to wreck after storms and repairing while raising it might help deter future wrecks.
Needed support to keep the dock from being knocked down again.