CRISFIELD, MD – Neighbors in Crisfield experienced water woes Tuesday night and Wednesday as a water main break disrupted water supply. The initial break prompted the town to turn off water between 7:30 and 9:30 PM. However, an additional water main break was discovered Wednesday morning, leaving Crisfield residents bracing for more potential challenges.
A second water main break emerged yesterday on Broadway Avenue next to Somers Cove Marina.
The development came shortly after the previous night's water interruption, leaving residents taken aback. Many were caught unaware and expressed frustration at the lack of notification regarding the water shut-off.
Despite the city's claims of using channels such as a Facebook post and the "Code-Red" alert system, many residents remained uninformed about the water issues.
William Holand, who lives in Crisfield, says he was completely unaware
“I go to wash my hands… and nothings coming on, I’m like - what’s going on here. So find out, nobody told us nothing that they we’re cutting off the water, we had to find out through sources.” said Holland.
Crisfield Mayor Darlene Taylor says they are working hard on making sure the issues are fixed in a timely and efficient manor, and that to keep residents of the town updated.
“Things are always gonna happen, but from where I sit, the issue isn’t what happened but how we responded. Once we knew there was even a potential we started sending out those messages.” said Taylor.
The timing of these disruptions adds an additional challenge as Crisfield prepares for its Labor Day weekend event, the Hard Crab Derby. This annual occasion draws visitors to the town. From Scratch, a diner in Crisfield, was forced to close for in person dining as a result of the breaks. Kitchen Manager John Marshall says he's worried about the upcoming weekend.
“If they can’t get a hold on this water for the weekend, I mean, what do we do? I’ve literally been prepping on this for a month.” said Marshall
The Mayor tells WBOC to address future incidents, Crisfield is in the process of installing new solutions -- new splitters for water mains. This approach would allow targeted shut-offs in specific sections of the town, minimizing the impact on residents.
*UPDATE - As of Thursday 8/31 at 11:15 a.m., the water main break has been reported as resolved and the notice to boil water before drinking has been lifted*