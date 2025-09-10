DOVER, Del. - The FAA is currently investigating an agricultural plane crash near Dover on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, Delaware State Police announced they had been dispatched to the scene of a plane crash on Kruser Boulevard near Silver Leaf Lane. Police said power lines were down at the scene but reported no one appeared to be injured.
On Wednesday, the Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company confirmed they were also on the scene on Tuesday, along with multiple other local fire companies. The crash occurred near the Chandelle Airport, according to firefighters.
Crews reported finding a plane down with a fuel leak. A fire sparked in the crash was reportedly extinguished by bystanders, according to the fire company, and the pilot luckily did not need to be taken to the hospital.
DNREC was overseeing the fuel cleanup, the Leipsic Vol. Fire Company said.
The FAA is currently investigating, with their initial description of the incident reading that the aircraft struck power lines and crashed in a wooded area.