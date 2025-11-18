BERLIN, Md. - The town is working with the MVA to design custom Berlin license plates to raise money for a new community center.
Over the summer, the Town of Berlin raised 10 thousand dollars by auctioning off old town street signs to raise money for a new community center to be built on Flower Street. In order to continue to raise money for the same cause, Mayor Zack Tyndall says the town is implementing another approach to fundraise.
"We're trying to build out multiple pathways for folks to contribute," said Tyndall. "Really, at the at the local level, it's important that as we go and we ask for funds toward this project, that we can show a local contribution."
Mayor Tyndall says the proposed community center would include indoor recreational spaces, a stage area, activity rooms, and more. He also said before breaking ground on the $30 million project, the town has quite a bit more money to raise.
"Everything that we've been raising so far is really just geared toward getting the site ready and hopefully getting to a point where we have all the drawings that we need. So we have a package ready to go that's shovel ready," said Mayor Tyndall.
The town is also holding a Christmas Parade Parking Spot Auction, which is ends November 18 at noon. For more information, visit the town's website.