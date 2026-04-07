Salisbury, Md. - A group of dads welcomed back Pemberton Elementary School students on Tuesday for their first day of school after spring break. 'Dads of Great Students,' also known as 'D.O.G.S.' is a volunteer group of dads, grandfathers, uncles, and father figures who work to give students a boost of confidence as they head back into the classroom.
Around 20 volunteers welcomed the students from their busses and cars with cowbells, stickers, temporary tattoos, and lots of high fives. Joe Stonnell has two daughters that attend Pemberton Elementary School. He says has been volunteering at this event for three years and loves to welcome the students with high fives and fist bumps.
"You don't know everybody's situation. So, you know, just seeing the smiles. That's something that they may or may not have at home. And it just melts my heart," says Stonnell.
West Salisbury Elementary, Beaver Run Elementary, and Chipmen Elementary schools also participated in the event today. Stonnell says they are always looking for more volunteers and he hopes to involve all secondary schools in Wicomico County in the future. The group welcomes students back to school after each holiday break, the first day of school, and does a send-off on the last day of school.