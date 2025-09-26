DAGSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested a Dagsboro man accused of home improvement fraud following a nearly yearlong investigation.
James Gustafson, Jr., 45, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by the Ocean View Police Department and turned over to state troopers. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in November 2024, when authorities received a report from a 60-year-old victim.
According to investigators, Gustafson entered into a contract with the victim to perform construction work and received a $30,000 payment. However, the agreed-upon work was never completed, and the funds were not reimbursed. Troopers later obtained a warrant for Gustafson’s arrest.
Gustafson was charged with one count of home improvement fraud by false pretense – $1,500 or greater, a felony. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
State police are asking anyone who may have had similar dealings with Gustafson to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes at 302-856-5850. Tips can also be submitted via a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.