SALISBURY, Md. - A Delaware man was convicted this week of sexually abusing a minor in Wicomico County.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office says a jury found 48-year-old George Harry of Dagsboro guilty Wednesday, July 15, following a three-day trial. Harry was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sexual offense and two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Prosecutors say Harry sexually abused a minor in his household between 2019 and 2023. The child was younger than 11 when the abuse occurred.
“When a child is sexually abused by someone they trust, it is a horrific betrayal like no other. In such cases, survivors suffer the ultimate price as their innocence is taken from them,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement. “In this case, evidence was presented of this Defendant’s long-standing history of inflicting sexual abuse against minors. The testimony of the survivors at trial was an incredible display of bravery and strength. Because of this, along with the jury’s thoughtful and considered verdict, this Defendant has been brought to justice.”
Sentencing was postponed while a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment are completed. Harry will remain in custody until he is sentenced.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with assistance from Child Protective Services and the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center.