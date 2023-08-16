MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the closure of the Griffith Lake boat ramp Wednesday due to dam safety concerns.
The closure is effective immediately, according to the Department.
DNREC says construction activities associated with water flow problems at the Griffith Lake dam necessitated the closure.
Anglers can use either the Blairs Pond or Haven Lake boat ramps near Milford as alternatives.
More information on the closure can be obtained by calling DNREC Fisheries at 302-739-9914.