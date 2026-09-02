REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Police say a DART bus collided with a retaining wall in the traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue early this morning.
It happened around 2:34 a.m. on September 2. Officers say they responded to the traffic circle for reports of a vehicle collision. They found that a DART bus had collided with the retaining wall, causing moderate damage to both the wall and the bus.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say it is believed the driver experienced a medical episode.
The bus was unoccupied except for the driver, and he reported no injuries. Police say he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.