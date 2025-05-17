DELAWARE - The DART Statewide Bus Service Changes take effect Sunday, May 18th across the state of Delaware.
DART says their Statewide Bus Service Change becomes effective this Sunday, May 18th. The changes come after feedback from riders and the public who participated in four public hearing workshops in March. Following these workshops, DTC officials made modifications and changes to their original service proposal.
DART's Beach Bus services will begin on Monday, May 19th and operate daily with increased rides through Labor Day, September 1st.
The Route 305 Beach Connection will also be returning with weekends and holiday rides beginning Saturday, May 24th through Labor Day, September 1st.
DART says the Rehoboth Park and Ride Ticket Booth will be closed this season. DART passes can be purchased on the DART Pass mobile app and at the Lewes Transit Center or on the bus.
DART has announced the new route schedules for this season as well.