DELAWARE– DART announced its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive will take place across multiple locations the first week of November.
The Food Bank of Delaware will partner with DART to collect donations at the following times and locations in Sussex and Kent Counties:
- Rehoboth Beach: Giant Food (19312 Lighthouse Plaza) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2
- Dover: Redner's Warehouse Market (25 Greentree Drive) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3
Additional locations are planned for Stanton, Wilmington and Newark Nov. 4-7.
DART says it hopes to collect 15,000 pounds of donations, with recommended items including:
- Canned meats, vegetables and soups
- Rice and pasta
- Cereals and granola bars
- Personal care items
A full list of needed items is available online.
For more information, contact DART at 1-800-652-DART or the Food Bank of Delaware at 302-292-1305.