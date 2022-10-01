Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival.
The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages.
The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event celebrating the roots, richness, and variety of American culture. Salisbury will welcome hundreds of musicians and performers to the festival’s stages, throughout the historic streets of Downtown Salisbury.
“Salisbury is excited and proud to carry on the legacy of the National Folk Festival,” says Caroline O’Hare, Events and Culture Manager for the City of Salisbury. “Through the celebration of diverse communities and by creating learning experiences for our attendees, we are proud to expand the impact of artists, performers, and tradition-bearers in our state and our country.”
Salisbury was the host city of the National Folk Festival for five years, welcoming over 400,000 attendees, musicians, and creatives from all over the world. Now that its tenure as host of the National Folk Festival has ended, the city has chosen to establish a legacy folk festival that will build upon the energy and community established by the National.
“While the curtains may have closed on the National Folk Festival in Salisbury for the final year, we are more than eager and excited to let the music play on at the Maryland Folk Festival,” said Mayor Jacob Day. “There is no question that this festival will take our City’s arts, culture, and community to the next level. We are thrilled to finally share what’s next, and just know, there is only much, much more to come.”
In the coming months, the Maryland Folk Festival team will be making announcements about exciting opportunities for artist collaboration, local musician involvement, committee membership, and more. For more information and to sign up for email updates, please visit mdfolkfest.com.