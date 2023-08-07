DCPS Ends Facility Feasibility Study

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Dorchester County Public Schools are putting a halt to the facility feasibility study.
The study was created back in February to determine the condition of public school buildings and assess options in the time of low enrollment and financial pressure.
The facility feasibility study has been a concern for parents because of the possibility of new schools being built, school renovations, or school closings.
but the board voted to end it.
Some parents say this end is a win.
Vienna Elementary parent Michael Hartford says, "I think it's beneficial that they might add another school or maybe move a school. However I feel like they need to let the parents know. But for right now we'll take what we can get."
Superintendent David Bromwell says the study was a distraction from the things they need to focus on now.
Bromwell says, "We're getting ready to start up school. We're getting ready to fill up teaching positions. Is there another form of alternative programming that we can do with our students?"
But that doesn't mean the board will never revisit the work gone into the study. Bromwell goes on to say that public comments (towards the study) left by parents will create a final report and help design a future strategic plan. That final report will be done by Hord Coplan and Macht (HCM) who's conducted this facility feasabiloty study from the beginning. But Bromwell says a decision isn't expected anytime soon.
"The board members said they're going to continue to take comments, so that's still there. So we're going to provide Hord Coplan and Macht all of those comments so it can help them decide how this final version is going to come out," says Bromwell.
Some parents say the concern with school changes still lingers.
Another Vienna Elementary parent Heather Coulbourne says, "It's definitely a small victory to know that it has stopped but what else is gonna happen in the next year or two. Because, it's just going to be brought back up. We know where they want to go and it's just going to take time to implement that on their end."
As far as the future goes, Bromwell says DCPS is going to constantly work on assisting their tax base so it doesn't increase and how to reduce cost.
An approaching new school year halting future plans.