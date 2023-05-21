GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Monday, there will be another meeting to discuss Delaware's Electric Vehicle mandate.
This time, at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown.
The event comes as the state is looking to eliminate the sale of new gas powered cars in about 12 years time.
Those in attendance will be allowed to write comments that will be hand delivered to Delaware's Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection.
The event is sponsored by the Delaware House and Senate Republicans.
It is taking place in the Sussex Central High School Auditorium on Monday at 6:30 p.m.