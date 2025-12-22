DELAWARE– The First State's Office of Highway Safety announced its Sober Ride program will return for New Year's Eve.
The "Don't Drop the Ball" campaign will offer $20 rideshare vouchers to Delaware drivers starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 at MySoberRides.com.
OHS says vouchers will be released in intervals and can be redeemed through Uber or Lyft between 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 3 a.m. New Year's Day.
The agency says it offers the Sober Rides program to prevent impaired driving on the most dangerous nights of the year, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.
Officials say the State saw 310 impaired driving crashes and 17 fatalities between Dec. 15 and 31 from 2020 to 2024.
For more information, visit ArriveAliveDE.com.