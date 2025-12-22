DE Sober Rides

Delaware Office of Highway Safety 2025 New Year's Eve Sober Rides Campaign

 Delaware Office of Highway Safety

DELAWARE– The First State's Office of Highway Safety announced its Sober Ride program will return for New Year's Eve.

The "Don't Drop the Ball" campaign will offer $20 rideshare vouchers to Delaware drivers starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 at MySoberRides.com.

OHS says vouchers will be released in intervals and can be redeemed through Uber or Lyft between 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 3 a.m. New Year's Day.

The agency says it offers the Sober Rides program to prevent impaired driving on the most dangerous nights of the year, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

Officials say the State saw 310 impaired driving crashes and 17 fatalities between Dec. 15 and 31 from 2020 to 2024.

For more information, visit ArriveAliveDE.com.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you