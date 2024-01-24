HARRINGTON, DE– The Delaware State Fair announced its initial lineup for the 2024 Summer Concert Series.
The fair will start July 18 and run through July 27 with performances at the M&T Bank Grandstand each night.
Event organizers announced the following schedule:
July 18: Rick Springfield
July 19: Jon Pardi with Walker Montgomery
July 20: Ludacris with DJ Infamous
July 21: Jordan Davis with Greylan James
July 22: Cooper Alan with Thomas Mac
July 23: We the Kingdom with Consumed by Fire
July 24: Brantley Gilbert
July 25: Harness Racing presented by Harrington Raceway & Casino
July 26: Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick
Musical acts will start at 7:30 p.m. with other events slated to start at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the Delaware State Fair’s website.