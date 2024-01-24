Delaware State Fair Schedule

Photo Credit: Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, DE– The Delaware State Fair announced its initial lineup for the 2024 Summer Concert Series.

The fair will start July 18 and run through July 27 with performances at the M&T Bank Grandstand each night.

Event organizers announced the following schedule:

  • July 18: Rick Springfield

  • July 19: Jon Pardi with Walker Montgomery

  • July 20: Ludacris with DJ Infamous

  • July 21: Jordan Davis with Greylan James

  • July 22: Cooper Alan with Thomas Mac

  • July 23: We the Kingdom with Consumed by Fire

  • July 24: Brantley Gilbert

  • July 25: Harness Racing presented by Harrington Raceway & Casino

  • July 26: Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick

Musical acts will start at 7:30 p.m. with other events slated to start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Delaware State Fair’s website.

 